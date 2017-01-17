Altercation Ends High School Game

The Warren Strong Vincent girls basketball game ended Monday night in the fourth quarter and Warren in front 54-22. With 1:46 left Strong Vincent Coach Paul Przepierski went into the stands after fan who was yelling at him and his players. Strong Vincent players also went into the stands, but to restrain him. The game had stopped for an injured Warren player when the altercation began. The officials escorted the Warren coaches and players into their locker room. The game was then officially called.