In boys North tier basketball…

Otto Eldred rolled over Austinb 62-43. Damen Palmer led OE with 15 points. Jordan Sherwood and Mark Miller each added 11 points. Mason Vaneti had 13 points for the Panthers.

Port Allegany downed Smethport 44-40. Brandon McCaslin had 18 points for Port. Howie Struckey added 11 points. Caleb Lutz had 11 points for the Hubbers.

Cameron County topped Oswayo Valley 65-23. Theo Henry had 11 points for OV.