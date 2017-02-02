Morrisroe Asks for Bail Reduction

The attorney’s for Paul Morrisroe of Marshburg, who was found guilty last week of homicide by motor vehicle, while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, in connection with the fatal hit and run death of Dakota Heinaman of Cyclone, is appealing the raise in Morrisroe’s bail after the conviction. McKean County President Judge John Pavlock increased the bail, while Morrisroe awaits sentencing, from $250,000 to $400,000. Attorney James Miller is arguing that after trial costs Morrisroe’s financial position has become poor and they want it returned to the previous amount.

Meanwhile, McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer has filed a notice asking the court for the mandatory minimum on each charge when Morrisroe is sentenced on February 22.