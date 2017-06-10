Man Jailed for Elderly theft

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office in conjunction with the Cattaraugus County Adult Probation office has reported the arrest of 49 year old Donald C. Blocher of Salamanca New York. Blocher was charged with grand larceny in the 3rd degree. He is alleged to have financially exploited 10,000 dollars from an 80 year old elderly person. Blocher used the money to buy a motorcycle for himself. Blocher was arraigned in front of Judge Porter in Allegany and remanded to the little valley jail in leiu of $15,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to reappear on Monday the 12th for further proceedings.