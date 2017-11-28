Professor Talks About the Science of Climate Change

On beautiful, warm, sunny days in late November some people’s minds turn to climate change.

But the director of Pitt-Bradford’s American Refining Group/Harry R. Halloran Jr. Energy Institute says climate change and weather are two different things, and climate change is the one our energy usage has contributed to.

Dr. Matthew Kropf is a professor of petroleum engineering, so obviously he is not against the use of fossil fuels.

He also says climate change is not a matter of opinion; it’s science.

