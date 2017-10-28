The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office is reporting a case of welfare fraud. After an investigation by the Sheriff’s office, Linda M. Barlett was arrested on 4 counts and Susan M. Barlett was arrested on 1 count for offering a false instrument for filing in the second degree. Both woman are accused of providing Shelter Verification Forms, which are required from landlords. The forms that were submitted by the woman to the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services contained false information regarding the residential status of social services clients . The Barletts turned themselves in at the Department of Social Services and were released. They were issued appearance tickets to appear in the City of Olean Court on December 12th at 9 am.