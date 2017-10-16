Adams Chosen as Candidate for Bob Cousy Point of the Year Award

St. Bonaventure senior Jaylen Adams is one of 20 NCAA Division I players who today were named candidates for the 2018 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Named after Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the annual honor now in its 15th year recognizes the top point guard in Division I college basketball. A national committee comprised of top college basketball personnel determined the “watch list” of 20 candidates.

“These 20 student-athletes truly represent the best in the college game today and we are eager to see what they will achieve in the 2017-18 season,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “They exhibit many of the characteristics that made Bob Cousy a tremendous player and floor general and we are pleased to be recognizing them.”

By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2018 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award will be narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2018 Bob Cousy Award will be presented at the ESPN College Basketball Awards Show presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles in April.

Adams’ inclusion on the Cousy Award watch list is the latest in a string of preseason accolades for the Baltimore, Md., native. He was selected the preseason Atlantic 10 Player of the Year by both NBC Sports and Blue Ribbon Yearbook, and was chosen as one of the nation’s top nine point guards by CBS Sports reporter Matt Norlander.

Adams made the First Team All-Atlantic 10 each of the past two seasons. Last season, he also was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches District 4 First Team and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-District II team. Over his three seasons, Adams has scored 1,377 points, which ranks 21st in program history. He has led the Bonnies to back-to-back 20-win seasons the past two years.

Previous winners of the Bob Cousy Award include Frank Mason III, Kansas (2017), Tyler Ulis, Kentucky (2016), Delon Wright, Utah (2015), Shabazz Napier, Connecticut (2014), Trey Burke, Michigan (2013), Kendall Marshall, North Carolina (2012), Kemba Walker, Connecticut (2011), Greivis Vasquez, Maryland (2010), Ty Lawson, North Carolina (2009), DJ Augustin, Texas (2008), Acie Law, Texas A & M (2007), Dee Brown, Illinois (2006), Raymond Felton, North Carolina (2005) and Jameer Nelson, St. Joseph’s (2004).

