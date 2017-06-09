Alexander to Step Down at Pitt Bfd

Dr. Livingston Alexander is stepping down as president of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and Titusville, effective June 30, 2018. Under Alexander’s guidance, the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford developed 16 academic majors, completed capital campaigns totaling $33 million and increased its endowment and foundation assets by more than 250 percent. He oversaw increases in enrollment and retention, alongside construction of five residence halls and a nondenominational chapel, acquisition of a major facility in downtown Bradford, significant renovations of two academic buildings, upgrades in athletic facilities and the dedication and opening of the Marilyn Horne Museum and Exhibit Center. Dr. Alexander has served as president for 14 years.