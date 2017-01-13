It’s Amber Alert Awareness Day

Today is National Amber Alert Awareness Day, and Pennsylvania State Police recognized the occasion by highlighting the successes of the program in Pennsylvania.

Cpl. Robert Levan says since Pennsylvania’s Amber Alert system was established in 2002, it has played a direct role in the safe recovery of 96 abducted children who were in imminent danger of death or serious injury.

He mentioned the most recent case that happened just two weeks ago when an 8-month girl was abducted in Mercer County, but was found safe 330 miles away in Berks County less than an hour after the Amber Alert activation thanks to an observant pedestrian who spotted the suspect’s vehicle and notified police.

36-year-old Antonio Velazquez-Rupert was also charged in connection to the homicide of the baby’s mother.

State Police Cpl. Adam Reed says it’s important that parents talk to their children about abduction.

The AMBER Alert System was created as a legacy to nine-year-old Amber Hagerman who was abducted near her Texas home on January 13, 1996. Her body was found four days later in a creek less than five miles from where she went missing.