AMCC Tennis Championship Tournament Starts Saturday

The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford women’s tennis team will take on No. 3 Penn State-Behrend in the first round of the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Championship Tournament Saturday at the Westwood Racquet Club.

Pitt-Bradford earned the No. 6 seed last Friday when the Panthers claimed a 6-0 win over D’Youville in their regular-season finale at the Kessel Athletics Complex.

On the season, Pitt-Bradford saw its most consistent production from two-time AMCC Player of the Week Ashley Stoltz. The Bradford native went 8-2 in singles action, claiming seven wins against conference opponents.

Jessica Jordan was also a consistent performer for the Panthers, earning five singles wins – all against AMCC opponents – in her first collegiate season.

Katelyn Wells, Rebecca Jordan, Alexa Holleran and Maya Bingaman also claimed singles wins over AMCC opponents.

Stoltz teamed up with Holleran for doubles. The duo earned five wins playing in the No. 1 spot.

The No. 2 doubles team of Bingaman and Jessica Jordan also earned five wins are a pair this season.

Saturday’s first-round match will begin at 3:30 p.m.

About Penn State-Behrend:

The Penn State-Behrend Lions earned the No. 3 seed with an overall record of 6-5 and a 6-2 mark in AMCC play.

On Sept. 8, PSB hosted the Panthers and won, 6-3.

Playing predominately in the No. 3 spot, Celeste Bentley has earned a 6-4 singles record this season. Kelly Miller, the team’s No. 2 player, posted a 5-5 mark this season.

In doubles action, Bentley and Miller play in the No. 1 spot and hold the spot down, winning eight of their 10 matches. Bayleigh Adams and Marissa Bowles play No. 2 doubles and have earned four wins together.