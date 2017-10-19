AML and KSAC Football Leagues Disolving

The Allegheny Mountain League and Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference voted Wednesday to dissolve their varsity football leagues in order to create one District IX Football League Association. The new football league schedules and constitution will take effect at the conclusion of the 2017 PIAA Football Championships. After several years of discussion and observation, the majority of administrators across District IX voted to establish one league as a step in helping to establish a more equitable playing field among the football-hosting schools. Former Bradford Athletic Director and current District 9 Football board member Tim Walter was instrumental in the process.