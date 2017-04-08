ANF Planning Prescribed Burns

The Allegheny National Forest is planning several prescribed burns on the in the coming weeks. The goals of the planned burns are to improve habitat for wildlife species that like open warm season grass habitat. This will be accomplished by burning woody vegetation and cool season grasses that compete with the warm season grasses.

The areas planned for prescribed burning (if weather conditions and other fire activities are suitable) are:

Buzzard Swamp Planned burn date is April 10. The burn area is approximately 82 acres

Planned burn date is April 10. The burn area is approximately 82 acres Spring Creek. Planned burn date is around April 13. The burn area is approximately 6 acres

Fire Management Officer Pete To said the areas will be closed when the fire crews are burning. He also warned that there may be some smoke in the area when the burning is taking place.

If conditions are right and staff are available, three other areas may be treated this spring. These projects are designed to enhance establishment of oak seedlings.