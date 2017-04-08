Annual Thomas Lecture to Address The Boer War

The popular annual history lecture by Dr. Marvin Thomas, professor of history at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, will address The Second Boer War between members of the British Empire and the South African Republic and Orange Free State.

The talk will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in Rice Auditorium in Fisher Hall on the campus. It is free and open to the public.

“The public expected it to be over by Christmas,” Thomas said of the war, which began in October of 1899. “It proved to be the longest, costliest, the bloodiest, and most humiliating war that Britain fought between 1815 and 1914.”

Thomas has been teaching European history at Pitt-Bradford since 1969. He was chosen in 1997 as the recipient of the Pitt-Bradford Alumni Association’s Teaching Excellence Award.

Last year, he published “The Saxon Aspect of the Bavarian Allodial Succession 1777-1779: The History of a Legal Dispute,” which deals with the decade before the French Revolution and the last days of absolute monarchical rule in Europe.

For disability needs related to the lecture, contact the Pitt-Bradford Office of Disability Resources and Services at (814)362-7609 or clh71@pitt.edu.