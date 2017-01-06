Another Student Found With Large Amount of Marijuana

Another Pitt-Bradford student has been arrested for having a large quantity of marijuana and cash in his dorm room.

18-year-old Christopher Blose of Panama, New York, was charged after police were called because RAs smelled marijuana while doing their rounds late Thursday night.

Court papers say that after students agreed to a search, police found a clear glass bong with residue on it, a large quantity of marijuana in strong box, along with a scale, packaging material and $905 in cash.

19-year-old Donald Albritton of Philadelphia was arrested on similar charges earlier this week. Both men are in McKean County Jail.