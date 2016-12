Elsewhere Wednesday night; Coudersport topped the Kane Wolves 61-48. Zach Layag led Coudy with 14 points. Andrew Bucheit led all scores for Kane with 25 points. Otto Eldred dumped Smethport 47-20. Dylan Close led the Terrors with 14 points.

Oswayo Valley topped Galeton 51-49. Gavin Babcock’s shot with 30 seconds left won it for the Green Wave. Garrett Babcock led OV with 21 points. Gavin Babcock added 14 points.

Cameron County throttled Austin 69-16.