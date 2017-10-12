Art Exhibit Opens Friday at KOA Gallery

A traveling art exhibition by Linda Stein ‘The Fluidity of Gender’ will open Friday (Oct. 13, 2017) in the KOA Art Gallery at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

An opening reception will be held at noon in the KOA Speer Electronics Lobby of Blaisdell Hall. It is free and open to the public. The exhibition will be on view in the gallery through Nov. 13.

Stein’s show is traveling to more than two dozen museums and universities around the country. It explores the continuum between the binaries of masculinity and femininity, while inspiring the compassion, empathy and bravery it takes to become an upstander rather than a bystander.

“With my androgynous forms, I invite the viewer to seek out diversity in unpredictable ways, to ‘try on’ new personal avatars and self-definitions, knowing that every new experience changes the brain’s structure and inspires each of us to a more authentic self.”

Stein is the founding president of Have Art: Will Travel! Inc., which presents her traveling exhibitions.

The New York City Art Teachers Association/UFT will present Stein with its Artist of the Year award later this month. Last year, the National Association of Women Artists honored her with its Artist of the Year Award.

She lives and works in Manhattan and East Hampton, N.Y.

The exhibit is part of Pitt-Bradford’s Spectrum Arts Series and was made possible through the Division of Communication and the Arts; the Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies program; and a matching grant from the Humanities Center at the University of Pittsburgh.

For disability needs related to the event, contact the Office of Disability Resources at 814-362-7609 or clh71@pitt.edu.