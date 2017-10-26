Astros Dump Dodgers in 11 Innings

The Houston Astros dumped the LA Dodgers Wednesday night 7-6 in the 11th inning of game two of the World Series. George Springer’s two-run homer in the 11th won it for Houston. Astro’s reliever Chris Devenski then struck out Yasiel Puig in a tense, nine-pitch at-bat for the win. There were a World Series record eight homers in game two. The series is now even at a game apiece. The Astros are 2-5 on the road in the postseason but 6-0 at home, where the Astros outscored the Red Sox and Yankees by a combined 31-7.