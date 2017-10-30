Astros Outslug Dodgers

Nope. Try again.
The Houston Astros out-slugged the Los Angeles dodgers Sunday night 13-12 in 10 thrilling innings.  Alex Bergman’s RBI single in the bottom f the 10th won it for the Astros.  The Dodgers had rallied in the top of the ninth to send the game into extra innings.  With the win the Astros grab a 3 game to two series lead after a game five which lasted 5 hours and 17 minutes.  Game 6 is Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.  Justin Verlander throws for the Astros and Rich Hill counters for the Dodgers.

