The Bradford Owls blanked Clearfield Thursday night 3-0 in a District 9 AAA semi-final game at Brockway. Brent Kennedy scored all three goals for the Owls. Evan Schmidt had five saves in the nets to earn the shut out win for Bradford. The Owls will face Dubois for the District 9 AAA championship Monday at 6pm at Clarion University

The Lady Owls fell to the Dubois girls 1-0 in their District 9 AAA semi final. Mackenzie Lucas was sharp in the nets for Bradford allowing just the one goal.