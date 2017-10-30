BAHS Sports News

Nope. Try again.
Local, Local Sports

The Bradford Owls will face the Johnstown Trojans Friday night at 7pm in Johnstown in a District 6-9 AAAA semi-final.  Johnstown is 7-3 and the owls are 7-2.  Owls pregame on WESB and 100.1 The Hero on the air at 6:45pm Friday night.

Tonight the Bradford Owls face the Dubois Beavers for the District 9 AAA soccer championship.

The Bradford Owls cross country team won the District 9 AA championship Saturday at Ridgway.  Senior Logan Caruso won his third District championship with a time of 17:07pm leading from start to finish.  Caruso is the only Bradford boy with three individual titles.

