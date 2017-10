The Bradford Owls soccer team dumped Meadville Monday 3-1. Brent Kennedy had a goal and two assists. Also scoring for the Owls were Cadyn Sutherland and Rob Jimerson. Evan Schmidt had 10 saves in the nets to earn the victory. The Owls are 10-7.

The Lady Owls blanked Smethport 6-0. Regan Johnson scored three goals. Kylee Lekas, Kaitlyn Shields and Liz Miller also tallied for Bradford. The Lady Owls finish the season at 9-9.