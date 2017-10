The Bradford Lady Owls placed second Thursday at the District 9-10 sub regional golf tournament at Treasure Lake in Dubois. Elyse Godding shot a 91. Kate Huber added a 96.

The Bradford boys were third in the boys sub regional. Brice Whelan carded a 79. Joey Frigo had an 85.

The Bradford Owls blanked Warren Thursday 2-0 Thursday afternoon. Evan Schmidt earned the shutout win in the nets for the Owls. Cadyn Sutherland and Brent Kennedy scored for the Owls. The Owls improve to 9-7 on the year.