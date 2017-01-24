Baily’s Beads Named Outstanding

The staff of Baily’s Beads will celebrate its naming as Most Outstanding College Literary Magazine at the unveiling of its 2017 issue this week.

The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford literary magazine will unveil the 22nd edition of the magazine at the Annual Literary Magazine Celebration at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 25) in the Mukaiyama University Room of the Frame-Westerberg Commons. The event is free and open to the public and includes refreshments, open mic and prizes.

Staff members for the 2017 magazine are writing majors Colin Almeida of North Wales, Tyler Elias of Plymouth, Salynda Hogsett of Halifax, Stephanie McFall of Smethport, Sidney Peralta of Bradford, Jayden Pire of Oswayo, Shahada Thomas of Philadelphia and Trisha Wright of Meadville; interdisciplinary arts major Amy Gaberseck of Smethport; English and writing majors Nia Boulware of Hyattsville, Maryland, and Krizia Isamar Bruno of Ridgewood, New York; and Isaac Payne, an undeclared student from Kane.

Faculty advisers were Dr. Nancy McCabe, professor of writing and director of the writing program; and Anna Lemnitzer, assistant professor of art.

The 2017 issue includes writing that engages with current debates, including work that deals with race issues and a series of poems about the Sandy Hook shootings. The issue also includes an illustrated children’s poem, a fantasy story, and the winning pieces from a contest for which staff member Tyler Elias wrote first and last lines and contest participants filled in the rest in whatever form or genre they chose.

Editors of the 2017 issue were Almeida, Hogsett, McFall and Gaberseck, who served as head editor of layout and design.

Baily’s Beads is accepting submissions for the 2018 issue. Accepted work includes photography, paintings, drawings, mixed media, and sculpture. Submissions must include a cover sheet containing a name, contact information (address, e-mail, and phone), title of submitted piece, and genre or medium. Submissions are accepted year-round and should be sent to bailys@pitt.edu.

Copies of the magazine are available from McCabe, who can also answer any questions about submissions. She can be reached at ngm4@pitt.edu or 814-362-0785.

For disability-related needs for the celebration or submission, contact the Office of Disability Resources and Service at (814)362-7609 or clh71@pitt.edu.