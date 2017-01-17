Band Playing in Farewell ‘Tour’

— The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s popular staff band, Staff Infection, will play the first and last concert on its farewell tour Friday night.

The free concert will be open to the public. The band will play classic rock such as Cream, Creedence Clearwater Revival, ZZ Top, The Beatles and more from 8 to 10 p.m. in the Mukaiyama University Room of the Frame-Westerberg Commons.

The band’s current lineup is Dan Songer, percussion and vocals; Rhett Kennedy, vocals and director of auxiliary instruments; Bernie Picklo, bass; and Alan Hancock, guitar. Songer retired earlier this month as police chief, prompting the farewell tour.

Staff Infection was founded in 2010 by Songer, Kennedy, Hancock and Dave Clark and the late head swim coach Ed Bahan.

The band has played occasional concerts, including the faculty-staff holiday party, Midnight Breakfast for students, Relay for Life, the McKean County Fair, a benefit for Donna Clark, and the campus’s 50th anniversary celebration in 2013.

And although the concert is being hailed as a farewell tour, rock-n-rollers always reserve their right to a comeback.