Barn Fire May Impact Cattaraugus Snow Removal

A fire Monday night in Franklinville, New York, is expected to impact snow removal efforts in Cattaraugus County.

Department of Public Works Commissioner Joseph Pillittere sais that an electrical fire started on a dump truck used for plowing and spreading, and quickly spread to the County’s highway barn, leaving half of the property a total loss. A loader and pickup truck also suffered damage. 15 workers at the barn have been transferred to operations in Allegany and West Valley.

Pilletere believes that the fire appears to have been accidental, and that a temporary building will have to be found in Franklinville when the winter season gets underway. The cost of repairs remains uncertain.