Basement Fire on Route 46

A state police fire marshal is trying to determine the cause of a house fire along Route 46 near Smethport this morning.

Smethport firefighters say when they arrived on the scene at about 10:40 a.m. smoke was showing from the back of the house. They soon learned the fire was in the basement and got it under control.

Crews from Smethport, Port Allegany and Norwich Township were on the scene for about an hour and a half. Initially, Rew firefighters were called as well, but were later re-called. Roulette was on standby. Members of the McKean County Emergency Management Agency were on the scene as well.