BCPAC Bringing ‘Dreams on Ice’ to Bradford

Bradford Creative & Performing Arts Center (BCPAC) is proud to bring the national tour of SKATEACULAR DREAMS ON ICE! to Bradford on Thursday, January 25, 2018 @ 7:30pm. The performance is scheduled for the Bromeley Family Theater located at the University of Pitt/Bradford.

Lace up your skates and get ready for an adventure like no other! Join us for an all star cast of world famous professional ice skaters, singers, dancers, and cirque acts as they glide across the Blasidell Hall stage. SKATETACULAR DREAMS ON ICE! is the first ever all original live sung ice musical, featuring a one-of-a-kind soundtrack from Mirror Mirror Music.

Follow the cast as they dream through the seasons in search for eternal winter – but beware nothing is more powerful than your imagination. For in a moment you could be skating right into a fiery solstice or a winter storm. It is up to the audience to help Ella find her path back to her winter dream. This new age interactive ice show is great for the entire family!

Tickets are priced at $29 each and will be available for season subscribers on July 10, and for the general public August 23. Additional information will be forthcoming at the BCPAC office 814-362-2522, or online at www.bcpac.com.