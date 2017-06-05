BCPAC Bringing Molly Ringwald to Bradford

Bradford Creative & Performing Arts Center (BCPAC) will present “An Evening with Molly Ringwald” on Saturday, March 3, 2018 @ 7:30pm. The performance is scheduled for the Bromeley Family Theater located at the University of Pitt/Bradford.

Molly Ringwald released her debut Jazz album on Concord Records in April 2013. Ringwald and her band have performed over 250 concerts in seven countries since its release. Molly recently appeared at the legendary jazz club in Manhattan, Birdland, where she recorded a live album, due to be released on November 13, 2017.

Molly Ringwald began her film career at the age of 13 in Paul Mazursky’s The Tempest, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. She went on to star in numerous films, including The Pick-Up Artist, For Keeps, Fresh Horses, Betsy’s Wedding, Cindy Sherman’s directorial debut Office Killer, Billy Bob Thornton’s short film Some Folks Call It a Sling Blade, and the now-iconic coming-of-age movies Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, and Pretty in Pink.

In 1997, Ms. Ringwald moved to New York City, where she starred in Paula Vogel’s Pulitzer Prize winning How I Learned to Drive, a role she reprised at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles. Subsequent theater credits include playing the legendary “Sally Bowles” in the Broadway production of Cabaret; the Tony-nominated Broadway production of Enchanted April; and the London production of When Harry Met Sally. She created the role of Horton Foote’s Lily Dale in the NY off-Broadway production, performed the role of Salome (with Al Pacino), starred in Jonathon Larson’s musical Tick Tick Boom!, the hit comedy Modern Orthodox, and a national theater tour of the Bob Fosse musical Sweet Charity.

Most recently, she starred in the TV series The Secret Life of the American Teenager, the comic indie film Bad Night, and the film, King Cobra (with James Franco and Christian Slater).

Ms. Ringwald is the author of the national bestsellers, Getting the Pretty Back and When It Happens to You, and her writing has appeared in the New York Times, Vogue, Salon, Esquire, Allure, Tin House, the New York Times Book Review, and the Guardian, where she penned a weekly advice column.

Tickets are priced at $39 each and will be available for season subscribers on July 10, and for the general public August 23. Additional information will be forthcoming at the BCPAC office 814-362-2522, or online at www.bcpac.com.