BCPAC to Present Dreams on Ice

BCPAC is bringing the national tour of Skatetacular Dreams on Ice to Bradford on January 25, 2018. The performance will feature an all-star cast of world-famous professional ice skaters, singers and dancers to the Blaisdell Hall stage in the Bromeley Family Theater at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. Skatetacular Dreams on Ice is the first ever all original live sung ice musical, featuring a one-of-a-kind soundtrack from Mirror Mirror Music. Tickets for the new age interactive ice show are $29 and will be available for season subscribers on July 10 and for the general public August 23.