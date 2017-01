The Bradford Owls travel to Brookville tonight to battle the Raiders in a D9 League contest. Owls pregame on WESB on the air at 7:25pm with Matt Walter and Tom Bowes. The Raiders are 0-2 in D9 and 4-6 overall.

The Owls are 0-1 in league.

The Bradford Lady Owls host the Brookville girls tonight. Tipoff at the Owls Nest is at 7:30pm. The Brookville girls are 0-3 in D9 League and 2-7 overall. The Lady Owls are 1-0 in league play.