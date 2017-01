The Bradford Owls fell to Dubois Wednesday night 53-47 on WESB. Adam Boyer led the Owls with 15 points. Tyler Gigliotti added 12 points. The Beavers out rebounded the Owls 33-22. The Owls are 0-3 in D9 League.

The Lady Owls fell to the Dubois girls 62-60. Bri Wells led Bradford with 29 points. Brinya Moffett added 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Bradford girls are 1-2 in D9 League