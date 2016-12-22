Bfd Boys/Girls Lose

The Bradford Owls fell to Central Tech Wednesday night 51-34. Deondre Terwilliger led the owls with 13 points. Donny Pattison added a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Owls fall to 2-3.

The Lady Owls fell to Kane 65-54 on WESB. Bri Wells led the Lady owls with 21 points. Brinya Moffet had 13 points. Kane made 29 points at the free throw line. Trinity Clark led the Lady Wolves with 24 points. Rachel Morgan added 15 and Camryn Cummings had 10 points. The Kane girls are 4-1. The Bradford girls are 0-5.