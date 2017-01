2nd ranked Elk Catholic throttled the Bradford Owls Wednesday night 78-38 on WESB. The Crusaders pulled away in the third quarter after leading by just four at the half. Steven Knowlton led the Owls with 12 points. Bradford is 0-5 in D9 League.

The Bradford Lady Owls fell to Elk Catholic 48-44. Bri Wells led Bradford with 20 points. The Lady Owls are 1-4 in D9 League.