Bfd Boys/Girls Lose at IABBO

The Bradford Owls fell to Nichols of Buffalo 45-26 Thursday night in the first round of the IABBO Holiday Tournament at St. Bonaventure. The Owls were 2 for 20 from three point range. Donny Pattison led the Owls with 12 points. The Owls face Warren today at 2:30pm in the IABBO consolation game.

The Bradford Lady Owls fell to Allegany-Limestone 58-47 Thursday in the first round of the IABBO Holiday Tournament at St. Bonaventure. Bradford led 19-6 at one point before the Lady Gators rallied to the 11 point victory. The Lady Owls were led by Bri Wells who had 18 points. Bradford was whistled for 28 fouls in the game. Morgan Davis and Brooke Giardini each tallied 23 points apiece for Allegany-Limestone. The Lady Owls remain winless at 0-7.