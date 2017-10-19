Bfd Man Facing License Plate forgery

A Bradford man has been charged with making a fraudulent registration plate and inspection sticker for his car. Court records say that 27 year-old Justin Chapman was stopped on September 6 after a city of Bradford police officer spotted what he thought was a fraudulent Pennsylvania registration plate on his car. Chapman then failed to provide the officer with valid registration and insurance cards. He is facing felony forgery and possession and forgery of altered, forged of counterfeit documents.
Bfd Man Facing License Plate forgery0
