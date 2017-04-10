Bfd Man Facing Weapons and Drug Charges

A Bradford man is facing drugs and weapons charges after a traffic stop Saturday night in Bradford Township. Police stopped 21 year-old Lucas Rice for vehicle code violations and discovered he had a pistol without a permit, brass knuckles, four containers of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. They later determined that Rice was driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Rice was sent to the McKean County Jail after failing to post $30,000 bail. A 16 year-old, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was also charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.