WESB News Radio 1490 AM

Bfd Man Facing Weapons and Drug Charges

A Bradford man is facing drugs and weapons charges after a traffic stop Saturday night in Bradford Township.  Police stopped 21 year-old Lucas Rice for vehicle code violations and discovered he had a pistol without a permit, brass knuckles, four containers of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.  They later determined that Rice was driving under the influence of a controlled substance.  Rice was sent to the McKean County Jail after failing to post $30,000 bail.  A 16 year-old, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was also charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

