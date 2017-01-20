Bfd Woman jailed on Drug Charges

Nope. Try again.
A Bradford woman is facing drug charges after an arrest Tuesday night in the city.  Court records say that police went to an apartment above the New Keystone Restaurant to serve a search warrant for a juvenile from the Latrobe Detention Center and a Bradford man, Tate Hallock, who is wanted by state police.  Then they arrested 24 year-old Cythnia Farnsworth for felony hindering apprehension and drug charges.  Farnsworth had told police there she was the only one in apartment, but after obtaining a search warrant police took the juvenile into custody and discovered two metal pipes, a grenade shaped pill/marijuana grinder, a scale, a cigarette container with pipe cleaning items, a baggie with marijuana residue and a suspected drug sale log.  Farnsworth was sent to the McKean County jail on $20,000 bail.

