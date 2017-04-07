Bfd Woman Pleads to Reckless Charge

A Bradford woman, who brought a gun into the Fosterbrook Walmart last November has pleaded guilty to charges in the incident. Court records say that 58 year-old Debra Faucher pleaded to one count of reckless endangerment after the incident which sparked a 911 call on November 16 to the supercenter. The store was evacuated and several police agencies responded and were able to safely disarm Faucher after receiving on site help from her family. She will be senteced on April 27.