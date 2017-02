Several Biog 30 Football players have signed National Letters of Intents to play high school football collegiately.

Bradford’s Harley Peterson will play at Heidelberg College in Ohio.

Otto Eldred’s Seth Drummond will play at Gannon Unviersity. Drumond is Otto Eldred’s all time leading rusher with 2,638 yards rushing.

And, Kane’s Keaton Rounsville will play for Clarion University.