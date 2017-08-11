Big Ben, Brown Won’t Play Tonight

The Steelers play the Giants tonight in New Jersey.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and wideout Antonio Brown will not be appearing tonight’s pre-season game against the New York Giants.

Rookie quarterback Joshua Dobbs will start. Bart Houston will be his backup because last year’s number two QB Landry Jones has missed time with an abdominal injury.

The Steelers’ non-participation list includes Le’Veon Bell, who continues his holdout, and Martavis Bryant who was only cleared to practice on Wednesday after being reinstated following a suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

You can hear the game on 1490 WESB. The pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.