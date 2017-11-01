Nope. Try again.
Bills Acquire Benjamin From Panthers

The Buffalo Bills made a second time before the trade deadline, acquiring Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin.  The Bills gave up a third and seventh round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft for the 4th-year receiver.  The 26 year-old Benjamin has 32 catches for 475 yards and 2 touchdowns this season for an up-and-down offense in Carolina.  At 6-5, 245 pounds, he provides a big target and red zone threat for QB Tyrod Taylor and the Bills offense.

