Bills Dump Bucs

Local, Local Sports

The Bills dumped the Tampa Bay Bucs Sunday 30-27 on 100.1 the Hero.  Rookie cornerback Tre’Davious White forced and recovered a fumble late in the fourth quarter to a game wining 30 yard field goal with 14 seconds left to give the Bills the win.  LeSean McCoy ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns, including a 7-yard run to tie the score with 2:28 left.  Tyrod Taylor had a decent day in the air going 20 of 33 for 268 yards and a touchdown.  The Bills defense struggled for most of the game, but forced three turnovers.  With the win the Bills improve to 4-2 overall and 3-0 at home this season.

