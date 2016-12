The Buffalo Bills have fire coach Rex Ryan, and his brother Rob.

Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn will serve as interim coach for the Bills’ finale Sunday against the NY Jets.

Ryan’s firing comes after the Bills lost 34-31 to the Miami Dolphins Sunday in overtime, eliminating the Bills from playoff contention for a 17th consecutive season.

You can read more here: http://www.buffalobills.com/news/article-1/Bills-relieve-Rex-Ryan-Rob-Ryan-of-coaching-duties/99727b25-0911-42e4-a933-d633ccf4e7a0