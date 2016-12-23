Bills Injury Update

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Kyle Williams returned to practice Thursday. Williams , who has been resting a sore back, is said to be good to go for the game with the Miami Dolphins Saturday afternoon at 1pm on 100.1 The Hero. Meanwhile, left tackle Cordy Glenn, who is also battling back problems missed practice and is likely out of the Dolphins game. Cyrus Kouandjio will start at left tackle Saturday. Right tackle Jordan Mills, who missed practice on Wednesday because of illness, returned to practice yesterday.