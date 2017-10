The Bills are a little banged up in the secondary for their matchup with the Oakland Raiders Sunday on 100.1 Hero. Cornerback EJ Gaines is battling a hamstring injury. And, safety Jordan Poyer has a sprained MCL in his knee. Both are a question mark for Sundays game. Bills tight end Charles Clay remains sidelined with a sprained MCL in his knee. And, outside linebacker Ramon Humber is out with a thumb injury.