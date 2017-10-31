Bills Injury Update

It is a short work week for the Bills this week with the game Thursday night in New York against the Jets on the Hero. Safety Jordan Poyer is practicing on a limited basis this week and is questionable with a knee injury. Cornerback EJ Gaines is not practicing because of a hamstring injury and will probably miss the Jets game Thursday night. Tight end Charles Clay, knee, is not practicing either and is doubtful. Bills pregame Thursday night on the 100.1 Hero on the air at 6:25.