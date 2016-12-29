Bills Interim Coach Makes it Official

Buffalo Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn has announced that EJ Manuel will indeed be the starting quarterback Sunday when the Bills play the New York Jets on 100.1 The Hero. It looks like Tyrod Taylor may be inactive for the game and Cardale Jones will backup Manuel and see some action, too. Lynn did say that the Bills management made the decision that Taylor wouldn’t play Sunday. He also added that he will call the plays against the Jets and none of the responsibilities of the coaching staff will change for the finale.