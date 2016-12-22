Bills May Bring Tom Coughlin in as Coach

Pro Football Weekly is reporting that the Pegulas have grown tired of Rex Ryan’s coaching and have decided Tom Coughlin will be their next head coach. The report says Coughlin is itching to get back on the sidelines and talks have begun over the past couple of weeks.

The Buffalo News reports that the Bills have a couple of players who have been named alternates to the Pro Bowl, including guard Ritchie Incognito and defensive end Kyle Williams. Meanwhile Kyle Williams remains sidelined at practice to rest his sore back. Williams is expected to practice today and then participate in Friday’s walk-thru in preparation for Saturday’s home game with the Miami Dolphins on the Hero.