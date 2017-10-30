Bills Throttle Raiders

The Bills throttled the Oakland Raiders Sunday 34-14 on 100.1 the Hero. The Bills defense forced four turnovers and saw rookie linebacker Matt Milano score on a 40-yard fumble return on a rain-slick field. Tyrod Taylor was 20 of 27 for 165 yards and a 6-yard touchdown pass to Andre Holmes. Taylor also scored on a 1-yard run for Buffalo. Running back LeSean McCoy ran for 151 yards and scored on a 48-yard run. The Bills improve to 5-2, their best start in 17 seasons.

The Bills honored late star running back “Cookie” Gilchrist by adding him to the New Era Field’s Wall of Fame. Gilchrist, who played for the Bills from 1962-64, was the American Football League’s player of the year in 1962, when he had 1,096 yards rushing and a league-leading 13 touchdowns.