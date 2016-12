Quarterback Tyrod Taylor missed practice Thursday with what the Buffalo News says is a hamstring problem. The News also says that Taylor will see a sports hernia specialist next week. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and left tackle Crody Glenn both missed practice, too. Both Glenn and Gilmore are doubtful for the season finale against the NY Jets on 100.1 The Hero. Defensive end Kyle Williams spent the day on the bike to rest his back problem.